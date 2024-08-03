Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 5th

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

