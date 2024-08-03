Gravity (G) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $273.07 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.041111 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $33,792,899.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

