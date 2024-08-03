Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.57. Great Ajax shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 79,946 shares traded.

Great Ajax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 903.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

