Guggenheim Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $558.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $558.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $472.23.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $494.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.