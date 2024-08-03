Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

