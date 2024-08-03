Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.23

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.23 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.76). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 676,667 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.25) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135,000.00%.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
