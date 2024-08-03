H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares traded.
H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.