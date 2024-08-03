Haleon plc (HLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Haleon has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 6,995,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,089. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

