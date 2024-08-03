Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,122 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 3,153,809 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

