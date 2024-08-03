Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,266 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 7,905,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,405. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

