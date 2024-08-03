Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average of $348.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

