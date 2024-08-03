Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 436,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,715. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

