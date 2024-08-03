Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,792. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

