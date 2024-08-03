Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 10,682 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Bizma Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000.

Shares of BATS:UVXY traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,307,051 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

