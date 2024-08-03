Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 186,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 494,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 760,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,138,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,690. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

