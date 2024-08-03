Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 947 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.67. 3,757,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

