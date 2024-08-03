Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,890,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,027. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

