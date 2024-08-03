Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,201,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,124,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,414. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

