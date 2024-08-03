Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Habib Annous Purchases 280,552 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Habib Annous bought 280,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($104,656.65).

Habib Annous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,825.62).

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 28.54 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a one year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,854.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

About Hammerson

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

