HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCI

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $91.04 on Friday. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $954.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.