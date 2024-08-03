Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

