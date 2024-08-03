Helium (HNT) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00007362 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $717.32 million and $9.53 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

