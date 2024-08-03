Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY 2024 guidance to -9.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.49-9.59 EPS.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. 2,235,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

