HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

