holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $142,383.12 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, holoride has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $142,383.12 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.79 or 0.04850548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00038607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0023549 USD and is down -30.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124,311.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

