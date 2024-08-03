Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $130.41 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00014115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $130.41 million and $21.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,280,938 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

