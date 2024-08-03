Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 32,052 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 32,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,128.32 ($6,596.76).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Julie McEwan bought 29,499 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,014.83 ($6,450.77).

On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,431.75).

Hostmore Stock Down 1.8 %

Hostmore stock opened at GBX 15.28 ($0.20) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £19.27 million, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.80.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

