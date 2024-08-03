Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Raised to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
HWDJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
