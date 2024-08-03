Hubbell’s (HUBB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $366.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.65 and a 200 day moving average of $380.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

