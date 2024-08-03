Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.34.

Humana stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

