ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $143.51 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $143.51 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,087,604 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,086,749.5771221 with 1,011,086,521.0818936 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14216362 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,003,529.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.