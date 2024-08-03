Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

