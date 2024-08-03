Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Immunic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254,999 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

