IMS Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.29. 6,303,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $193.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

