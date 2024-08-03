IMS Capital Management Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. 3,532,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,050. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $152.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

