IMS Capital Management Has $644,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. 3,179,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,546. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

