IMS Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IMS Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $173,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.97. 26,124,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305,414. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

