IMS Capital Management Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,039,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

