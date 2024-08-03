IMS Capital Management Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

PG stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 11,899,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The company has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

