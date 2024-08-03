IMS Capital Management Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 8,485,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,976. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

