Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after acquiring an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.77. 10,940,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

