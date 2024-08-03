ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.8 %

ING Groep stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 3,014,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 61.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

