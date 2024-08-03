Ingersoll Rand’s (IR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Cfra reissued their hold rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.08.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 277,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.