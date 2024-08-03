Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Up 2.1%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 50,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 605,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Articles

