Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 1,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

