Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

