International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,078 shares traded.

International Isotopes Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

