Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81.57 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $7.75 or 0.00012777 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $81.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,423,281 coins and its circulating supply is 467,234,002 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

