Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 93,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
