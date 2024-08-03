Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 93,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

