Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 577.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.67. 3,757,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

